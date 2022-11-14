New Delhi, Nov 14: Delhi Police have busted a pan-India Ola electric scooty scam and arrested 20 persons in connection. Delhi: Anti-Air Pollution Curbs End, BS-3 Petrol, BS-4 Diesel Vehicles To Run From Today.

According to a senior police official, the Outer-North district's Cyber Crime police team arrested the 20 accused during a combination of raids in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Patna. Delhi Horror: Man Murders Live-In Partner in Mehrauli, Chops Her Body Into 35 Pieces and Dumps Them at Various Places; Arrested.

The accused had duped more than 1,000 victims to the tune of crores on the pretext of Ola electric scooty bookings as well as dealership, the official added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2022 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).