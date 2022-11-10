Mumbai, November 10: In yet another incident of online fraud, a businessman from Mumbai's neighbouring Thane was duped to the tune of Rs 1 crore. As per reports, the businessman, who is a resident of Thane was cheated by an online fraudster who allegedly got a duplicate sim card and used his private details in order to siphon off the money from his account.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place when the Thane businessman was vacationing in Nepal. Police officials said that the victim is a resident of Thane's Raghuanth nagar area. Cops also said that the businessman has his own company which mortgages properties and whose account is with a private bank in Talaopali area. Pune Shocker: Truck Driver Abused, Beaten With Belts and Iron Rods by Eight Bike-Borne Men After He Honks for Way in Varale Village.

Speaking about the incident, a police officer said, "The victim said in his complaint that his son who maintains the account had gone to Nepal last week. His father tried calling him repeatedly, but he and his wife both were unreachable." After coming back to India at their native town in Uttar Pradesh's Bastipur, the victim found that Rs 1 crore was allegedly transferred from his account to various other accounts.

"It is suspected that the accused used duplicate sim card to secure the details, and did fraudulent transactions," the police officer added. Reportedly, the accused performed multiple transactions in minutes by crediting various accounts in which the victim lost about Rs 99.78 lakh. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

Amid the rise in online fraud and cyber crime, the government recently shared security tips to keep one's bank account safe. Cyber Dost, the Twitter handle maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs in a tweet urged users to not share their OTP and PIN with anyone It also requested people to keep changing their password frequently.

