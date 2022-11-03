Mumbai, November 3: In what can be seen as yet another case of online fraud, a woman from Mumbai was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 2.8 lakh. The shocking incident came to light after the woman from Andheri was supposed to fly for a holiday to Dubai. As per reports, a day befire her flight, the woman found that the website from where she booked her Dubai tour package was allegedly fake.

According to a report in the Times of India, the woman has been duped of Rs 2.8 lakh. The 24-year-old woman had booked a Dubai tour package for seven members of her family, for which she payed Rs 2.8 lakh. Besides the tour package, other miscellaneous such as the visa, tickets, guide and hotel bookings among others things also turned out to be fake. Surprisingly, the woman paid a total of Rs 4 lakh for all of this. Mumbai Shocker: One-Year-Old Girl Sleeping With Mother on Footpath in Santacruz Kidnapped, Rescued Within 48 Hours From Solapur; Accused Arrested.

The woman realised she was cheated when she got her documents checked from the concerned authorities. Moreover, the woman's suspicion grew after the person she was in touch with stopped answering her calls. Post which, the woman approached cops and lodged a complaint in the matter. Cops said that the woman was duped between October 7 and 28 when she visited a website named (https://pauloholidays.com).

An officer from Andheri police station said that the woman inquired about the Dubai tour package on the website. "The cyber police team has sought details of the G Pay transactions that the victim has done to make the booking. She realised that she was duped when the fraudster stopped responding to her calls on October 28," the officer added. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that she paid Rs 2.8 lakh in the beginning and was supposed to pay the balance amount for the other services upon reaching Dubai. "I realised the documents mailed to me were fake after I verified them with the authorities when the fraudster stopped picking up calls," the woman said.

