Mumbai, November 10: In a shocking incident that took place in Pune, eight men allegedly thrashed a truck driver for honking at them after they did not give way to his vehicle. As per reports, the bike-borne men barged into the warehouse where the driver was and allegedly beat him. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday at Ambethan village in Khed taluka.

According to reports, the eight men even damaged the driver's truck as well. Police officials said that the accused had abused the truck driver for honking at them while the vehicle was on its way to the warehouse. After the incident came to light, the Pimpri Chinchwad police took five suspects, including two minors into custody. A search is on for the others. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

Speaking to the Times of India, the driver identified as Satish Zirpe (31) said that he has been working with a transporter from Swargate since the last nine months and delivers e-commerce goods. "As I do not have a room, I used to park the minitruck on the premises of the company's godown in Ambethan during the night and sleep in the vehicle," Zirpe added.

Talking about the incident, he said, "When I reached Varale village around 1am on Monday, I noticed four motorcycles plying in front my vehicle in zigzag mode. I honked for 15 minutes, but they did not give me way." The driver said that the bike-borne men blocked his way and dragged him out of the vehicle and started beating him up. Somehow, Zirpe escaped from their clutches and ran away with his vehicle. He locked his vehicle and hid inside the company. Pune Shocker: Eight People Attempt to Murder Man in Dattawadi, Arrested.

However, the accused reached there. "They entered the premises through the security guards' cabin and beat me up with belt and iron rods. No one came to my help. They smashed the windscreen of the minitruck and threw away my bag of clothes and documents," the truck driver said. After the incident, the police detained five of the eight accused. A search has been launched to arerst the other accused.

