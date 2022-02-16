Pune, February 16: In an incident of online fraud, a doctor from Pune was duped for Rs 2.76 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The victim is a resident of Pune’s Katraj area. He was being cheated by the fraudsters on the pretext of selling him a used air conditioner and bed on an online trading platform. The incident took place in December last year. However, the complaint was lodged in the matter on Monday. Online Fraud In Pune: Senior Clerk Duped Of Rs 1.70 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster By Posing As Credit Card Employee; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the victim stays in a rented flat and is working with a hospital in Katraj. He was looking to buy an air conditioner and a bed online. The victim reportedly came across an advertisement on an online trading platform where people sell their old goods.

The doctor called on the number mentioned in the ad. The 24-yer-old medical practitioner called the number. The man who received the call sent a QR code to the victim on his UPI application. The fraudster then asked him to scan the QR code. The doctor lost Rs 2.76 lakh. Online Fraud In Pune: 36-Year-Old Woman Duped Of Rs 45,000 By Cyber Fraudster Posing As Security Personnel; Case Registered.

Upon realising that he was being duped, the victim approached the police. “The preliminary verification has revealed that the fraudsters are based in Rajasthan, and we are trying to get their exact location,” reported the media house quoting senior inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of the Bharati Vidyapeeth police as saying. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered in the matter.

