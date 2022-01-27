Pune, January 27: In an incident of online fraud, a 36-year-old woman was duped for Rs 45,000 by a cyber fraudster in Pune. The incident took place in May last year. However, a complaint was registered in the matter earlier this month. The victim is a pathology laboratory owner. The fraudster posed as security personnel to cheat the woman. Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, The victim received a call in May 2021, and the caller told the woman that he was from the security forces and was deployed at the Pune International Airport. He introduced himself as Abhishek Gupta. The accused told the woman that he wanted to conduct a blood test of six people at the airport and enquired about the charges.

The woman told the fraudster that her pathology lab would charge Rs 3,000 per person. To gain the trust of the victim, the accused sent his ID card and also transferred Rs five through Google Pay. As per the report, the fraudster then asked the woman to check whether she received the money while on the call. When the woman checked her account, she found that Rs 45,000 got debited in two transactions without her knowledge. Online Fraud in Pune: Woman Duped of Rs 62 Lakh by Man on Matrimonial Site Who Posed As Civil Engineer From UK.

On the basis of the complaint by the woman, the court issued an order on Monday to lodge an offence in the matter. Following the court’s order, an FIR was registered on Wednesday against an unknown person. A detailed investigation has been launched into the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2022 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).