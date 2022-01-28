Pune, January 28: In an incident of online fraud, a senior clerk from the irrigation department in Pune was duped for Rs 1.70 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The victim was cheated by the fraudster when he was trying to cancel his credit card. The man called on the customer care number of the bank which issued the credit card. However, he came across a fake number. A complaint has been registered in the matter. Online Fraud In Pune: 36-Year-Old Woman Duped Of Rs 45,000 By Cyber Fraudster Posing As Security Personnel; Case Registered.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, during the call, the accused asked the complaint to download Any Desk. Notably, Any Desk is a device mirroring application. It gave remote access to the victim’s mobile to the accused. After getting the remote access, the fraudster, told the victim to change the password of his mobile banking.

When the man was changing the password, the accused saw the new password using the app. He then swindled Rs 1,69,000 from the complainant’s account. Upon realising that he was being duped, the senior clerk approached the police. The complaint was lodged at the Chandan Nagar police station. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: Thane Woman Duped Of Rs 7.62 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters; Case Registered.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case against an unknown person under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The money was reportedly transferred to one account. The police have frozen the account and launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

