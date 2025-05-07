Hyderabad, May 7: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said that India should "emulate Israel in eliminating Pakistan-backed terrorism" through sustained and bold action. Kalyan lauded the Indian armed forces for early Wednesday's precision strikes deep inside Pakistan, which destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed and other terror camps without harming civilians or military installations. "Our armed forces have done a commendable job. This is the time for a protracted war. Like Israel, India must strike decisively and teach Pakistan a lesson," Kalyan said at a press conference. Operation Sindoor: Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Riteish Deshmukh and Other Celebrities Laud Indian Army’s Strikes on Terror Sites in Pakistan and PoJK, Say ‘Justice Is Served’.

Pawan Kalyan on 'Operation Sindoor' - Watch Video:

#WATCH | On Operation Sindoor, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan says, "...This menace (terrorism) has to be eliminated. I think we have to take decisive action like Israel..." (Source: Jana Sena) pic.twitter.com/zofvsGGoVH — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Calling 'Operation Sindoor' a "proud moment", Kalyan asserted that Kashmir has always been an integral part of India and condemned Pakistan-based terrorists for repeatedly attacking Indians, including Kashmiri Pandits. BJP MP and Actress Kangana Ranaut Hails Operation Sindoor, Says ‘They Said, Tell Modi, PM Modi Has Now Told Them’.

Kalyan noted that the central government would take strong measures and urged citizens to report "anti-national content on social media" to cybercrime authorities for immediate action.

He added that cases would be filed against those who support such narratives or criticise the Army without a proper understanding. He also alleged that some Congress leaders had spoken in favour of Pakistan and warned that they must correct themselves, or they will be "corrected".