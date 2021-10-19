We see people being attacked in Kashmir. I'm sure that even PM Narendra Modi agrees with the stand of not conducting the match (India vs Pakistan) as when in opposition he used to question that when state sponsored terrorism is taking place in India why should we play cricket with them?: Atishi, AAP.

So, I am sure that not only AAP but even BJP and its leadership along with the PM will agree that unless such attacks in India and targeted attacks on Indians stop, it will not be right to play matches like this: AAP MLA Atishi — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

