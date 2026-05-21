Palak Rajak Case: Gwalior Influencer Calls Father 20 Minutes Before Her Death, Tells Him ‘Papa, They Will Kill Me’, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

A 21-year-old newlywed woman, who was also a popular social media influencer, died under suspicious circumstances at her in-laws' residence in the Morar police station area of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The deceased, identified as Palak Rajak, allegedly died by hanging on May 12, barely a year after her marriage. While her in-laws maintain that she died by suicide after locking herself in a room, her family has alleged that she was murdered following continuous harassment over dowry demands.

The incident has sparked public outrage, prompting senior police officials to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the case. Authorities are currently reviewing medical reports, call records, and digital evidence to determine the exact sequence of events. Madhya Pradesh ‘Dowry’ Death Case: 21-Year-Old Newlywed Palak Rajak Dies by Suicide in Gwalior; Family Alleges Torture Over Car Demand.

A Final Call for Help

According to Palak’s family, she made a distressed phone call to her father, Mohar Singh, approximately 20 minutes before her death was reported. During the conversation, she reportedly wept and begged to be rescued from her in-laws' house. "Papa, take me away from here. They keep demanding a car and a gold chain. They are harassing me continuously. These people will kill me," she allegedly told her father over the phone.

Her father assured her that her brother was on his way to fetch her. However, within 20 minutes of that conversation, Palak's husband, Amit Rajak, reportedly contacted her family to inform them that she had locked herself in a room and hanged herself from a ceiling fan.

Allegations of Dowry Harassment

Palak had married Amit Rajak, an outsourced employee with the Air Force, on April 14, 2025. Her family stated that they provided a substantial dowry at the time of the wedding, including a vehicle, gold, silver, furniture, and cash. Despite this, they claim the in-laws began demanding a premium Brezza car and a gold chain within a few months of the marriage. Twisha Sharma Case: CCTV Captures Noida Woman’s Final Moments Before Her Death (Watch Video).

‘Papa, They Will Kill Me’

Newlywed Found Hanging 20 Minutes After Calling Father And Said "FATHER SAVE ME" — Family Alleges Dowry Harassment & Murder. 📍 Gwalior, MP Palak Rajak (21) married in April 2025, was found dead at her in-laws' home on May 12. > Her family alleges she called her father and… pic.twitter.com/cvIrj25WAm — زماں (@Delhiite_) May 19, 2026

Palak's father alleged that her daughter was subjected to extreme mental and physical abuse, isolated inside the house, and frequently denied food. He stated that Palak had mentioned not eating properly for three days prior to the incident. Furthermore, the family claims that the deceased's body bore multiple injury marks on the neck and legs, raising suspicions of foul play rather than suicide.

In-Laws Claim Suicide

Conversely, the in-laws have denied the allegations of murder and severe harassment. Palak's father-in-law, Babulal, a government employee, stated to the police that the family discovered Palak hanging after breaking open her bedroom door when she failed to respond. She was initially rushed to Morar Hospital and later shifted to Birla Hospital, where doctors officially declared her dead. A post-mortem examination was subsequently conducted under the supervision of authorities.

Police Launch Official Investigation

Because the death occurred within seven years of marriage, the police are treating the matter with high priority under the relevant legal provisions for dowry-related fatalities. City Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Kumar Soni confirmed that a preliminary investigation is underway. "Based on the statements provided by the deceased's family members, allegations have surfaced accusing her in-laws of constantly demanding a vehicle, withholding her 'Stridhan', and subjecting her to continuous harassment," SP Soni said.

Investigators are currently awaiting the final post-mortem report and forensic findings. Police added that formal charges will be registered against the husband and in-laws based on the medical examination reports and gathered scene-of-crime evidence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).