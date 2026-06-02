Panaji Weather Forecast June 3: Rain Showers, 31°C High Expected

Panaji, Goa will experience a significant increase in rainfall activity on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026, as the monsoon continues its advance. Weather reports indicate a high probability of showers throughout the day, with the chance of rain peaking at a substantial 86% by the afternoon. Residents can expect a high temperature of around 31°C, while the low will hover near 26°C, making for a warm and humid day, with the ‘feels like’ temperature potentially exacerbating the heat as seen in recent days.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Panaji, Goa — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 31°C Low 26°C Conditions Slight rain showers Chance of Rain 86% Max Wind 20 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Panaji — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Mainly clear 24% 3 km/h 03:00 27°C Overcast 44% 1 km/h 06:00 26°C Moderate drizzle 61% 4 km/h 09:00 29°C Mainly clear 64% 11 km/h 12:00 31°C Light drizzle 76% 16 km/h 15:00 31°C Mainly clear 86% 19 km/h 18:00 28°C Slight rain showers 84% 6 km/h 21:00 26°C Moderate drizzle 74% 5 km/h

Panaji, Goa Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day's weather will begin with overcast skies and a 44% chance of rain in the early hours, gradually increasing to moderate drizzle by 6 AM. As the day progresses towards noon, the rain is forecast to intensify with light drizzle, reaching 76% likelihood. By the afternoon, around 3 PM, the chance of rain will be at its highest at 86%, accompanied by light showers. Wind speeds are expected to remain relatively light, with a maximum of 20 km/h. The hourly outlook suggests that while there might be brief periods of mainly clear skies, the dominant feature will be precipitation.

For residents and visitors in Panaji, this forecast for June 3rd means preparing for wet conditions. Light rain showers are a near certainty for much of the day, particularly in the afternoon. It is advisable to carry umbrellas or raincoats when venturing out. Comfortable, breathable clothing is recommended given the warm temperatures. Commuters should be aware of potential traffic delays due to rain. Staying hydrated is also crucial, even with the rain, as the humidity levels can contribute to feeling warmer than the actual temperature.

The approaching monsoon system, which has seen some areas issue yellow alerts, signals a shift in the region's weather pattern. While specific details regarding the intensity of rainfall remain to be seen, the forecast points towards a day where outdoor activities might be significantly impacted. The high chance of rain and warm temperatures underscore the tropical nature of Goa's climate during this season, requiring adjustments in daily planning. This Panaji weather update serves as a crucial reminder for everyone to stay informed and prepared for the prevailing conditions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).