Panaji Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Persistent Drizzle with High Humidity

Panaji, Goa – Residents of Panaji can expect a damp and humid Tuesday, 09 June 2026, as the coastal capital experiences persistent light to moderate drizzle throughout the day. The prevailing weather conditions indicate a significant chance of rain, making umbrellas and rain gear essential for anyone venturing outdoors. The day will begin with temperatures hovering around 27°C, but the high humidity levels, expected to be around 88%, will make it feel considerably warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching 32°C.

Current Weather in Panaji, Goa — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 32°C Conditions Light drizzle Humidity 88% Wind Speed 6 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Panaji — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 10:00 27°C Light drizzle 83% 8 km/h 12:00 28°C Light drizzle 89% 12 km/h 14:00 28°C Light drizzle 96% 12 km/h 16:00 27°C Moderate drizzle 96% 9 km/h 18:00 27°C Moderate drizzle 98% 9 km/h 20:00 26°C Moderate drizzle 100% 3 km/h 22:00 26°C Light drizzle 93% 6 km/h 00:00 26°C Moderate drizzle 82% 7 km/h

Panaji, Goa Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early hours will see light drizzle and an 83% chance of rain, with wind speeds gentle at 6 km/h. As the day progresses, the intensity of the rain is forecast to increase. By midday, around 12:00, the temperature will tick up to 28°C, with the rain chance rising to 89% and winds picking up slightly to 12 km/h. The afternoon, particularly between 14:00 and 16:00, is expected to witness the heaviest of the planned precipitation, with rain chances peaking at 96%. The temperature will remain steady around 27-28°C, but the oppressive humidity will persist, contributing to the muggy conditions. This steady Panaji weather update highlights the need for preparedness.

As evening approaches, the drizzle is forecast to become moderate, especially from 18:00 onwards, with rain probabilities reaching 98%. Temperatures will see a slight dip to 26°C after sunset, but the high humidity will ensure the air remains thick and clammy. Even late into the night, around 00:00 on Wednesday, moderate drizzle is expected to continue with an 82% chance of rain, maintaining the consistent dampness. This continuous Panaji rain calls for vigilance for commuters and outdoor activities.

For residents navigating Panaji today, practical advice centres on staying dry and comfortable. Light, breathable clothing is recommended, layered over quick-drying fabrics. Waterproof footwear and a reliable umbrella are indispensable. Given the high humidity and perceived warmth, staying hydrated is crucial, even with the cooler temperatures and rain. Commuters should anticipate slightly slower travel times due to wet road conditions and potentially reduced visibility during heavier showers. This comprehensive Panaji weather forecast aims to help citizens plan their day effectively.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).