Parliament Security Breach: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Government, Says Unemployment and Inflation Reasons Behind Lok Sabha Security Lapse (Watch Video)

New Delhi, December 16: For the first time,Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the Parliament securiry breach, saying that unemployment and inflation were the main reasons behind it. Addressing mediapersons at the Congress headquarters here, the Wayanad MP also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the government policies are the reason for the rising unemployment in the country.

"Unemployment is a big reason in the country. And due to policies of the Modi government youths are not getting employment opportunities. (Security) Breach has happened and main reason behind thus is unemployment and inflation," he said. Parliament Security Breach: We Didn’t Politicise, Delhi Police Called It Terror Attack, Says Congress Leader KC Venugopal (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Speaks on Parliament Security Breach

Jobs कहां हैं? युवा हताश हैं - हमें इस मुद्दे पर focus करना है, युवाओं को नौकरी देनी है। सुरक्षा चूक ज़रूर हुई है, मगर इसके पीछे का कारण है देश का सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा - बेरोज़गारी! pic.twitter.com/iqvIR4Uy5l — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 16, 2023

Two youths entered the Lok Sabha on December 13 and jumped from the visitor's gallery and sprayed the yellow smoke gas. Till now, Delhi Police have arrested a total of five people in connection with the case.

