Parliament Security Breach: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Government, Says Unemployment and Inflation Reasons Behind Lok Sabha Security Lapse (Watch Video)

"Unemployment is a big reason in the country. And due to policies of the Modi government youths are not getting employment opportunities. (Security) Breach has happened and main reason behind thus is unemployment and inflation," he said.

News IANS| Dec 16, 2023 02:54 PM IST
A+
A-
Parliament Security Breach: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Government, Says Unemployment and Inflation Reasons Behind Lok Sabha Security Lapse (Watch Video)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credit: X/ @ANI)

New Delhi, December 16: For the first time,Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the Parliament securiry breach, saying that unemployment and inflation were the main reasons behind it. Addressing mediapersons at the Congress headquarters here, the Wayanad MP also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the government policies are the reason for the rising unemployment in the country.

"Unemployment is a big reason in the country. And due to policies of the Modi government youths are not getting employment opportunities. (Security) Breach has happened and main reason behind thus is unemployment and inflation," he said. Parliament Security Breach: We Didn’t Politicise, Delhi Police Called It Terror Attack, Says Congress Leader KC Venugopal (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Speaks on Parliament Security Breach

Two youths entered the Lok Sabha on December 13 and jumped from the visitor's gallery and sprayed the yellow smoke gas. Till now, Delhi Police have arrested a total of five people in connection with the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2023 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Close
Search

Parliament Security Breach: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Government, Says Unemployment and Inflation Reasons Behind Lok Sabha Security Lapse (Watch Video)

"Unemployment is a big reason in the country. And due to policies of the Modi government youths are not getting employment opportunities. (Security) Breach has happened and main reason behind thus is unemployment and inflation," he said.

News IANS| Dec 16, 2023 02:54 PM IST
A+
A-
Parliament Security Breach: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Government, Says Unemployment and Inflation Reasons Behind Lok Sabha Security Lapse (Watch Video)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credit: X/ @ANI)

New Delhi, December 16: For the first time,Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the Parliament securiry breach, saying that unemployment and inflation were the main reasons behind it. Addressing mediapersons at the Congress headquarters here, the Wayanad MP also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the government policies are the reason for the rising unemployment in the country.

"Unemployment is a big reason in the country. And due to policies of the Modi government youths are not getting employment opportunities. (Security) Breach has happened and main reason behind thus is unemployment and inflation," he said. Parliament Security Breach: We Didn’t Politicise, Delhi Police Called It Terror Attack, Says Congress Leader KC Venugopal (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Speaks on Parliament Security Breach

Two youths entered the Lok Sabha on December 13 and jumped from the visitor's gallery and sprayed the yellow smoke gas. Till now, Delhi Police have arrested a total of five people in connection with the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2023 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
BJP government Congress leader Delhi Police Inflation Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Security breach Parliament Security Breach Rahul Gandhi Security Breach Security breach in Lok Sabha Security Lapse Unemployment
You might also like
Parliament Security Breach: Mastermind Lalit Jha Had ‘Plan B’, Delhi Police Now Probing His Maoist Links
News

Parliament Security Breach: Mastermind Lalit Jha Had ‘Plan B’, Delhi Police Now Probing His Maoist Links
Security Breach in Parliament: Congress Slams BJP Says, ‘Amit Shah Has Time for TV Interviews, Not for Statement on Lok Sabha Security Lapse’
Politics

Security Breach in Parliament: Congress Slams BJP Says, ‘Amit Shah Has Time for TV Interviews, Not for Statement on Lok Sabha Security Lapse’
Tags:
BJP government Congress leader Delhi Police Inflation Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Security breach Parliament Security Breach Rahul Gandhi Security Breach Security breach in Lok Sabha Security Lapse Unemployment
You might also like
Parliament Security Breach: Mastermind Lalit Jha Had ‘Plan B’, Delhi Police Now Probing His Maoist Links
News

Parliament Security Breach: Mastermind Lalit Jha Had ‘Plan B’, Delhi Police Now Probing His Maoist Links
Security Breach in Parliament: Congress Slams BJP Says, ‘Amit Shah Has Time for TV Interviews, Not for Statement on Lok Sabha Security Lapse’
Politics

Security Breach in Parliament: Congress Slams BJP Says, ‘Amit Shah Has Time for TV Interviews, Not for Statement on Lok Sabha Security Lapse’
Lok Sabha Security Breach Case: Delhi Court Sends Parliament Attack Accused Lalit Jha to Seven-Day Police Remand
News

Lok Sabha Security Breach Case: Delhi Court Sends Parliament Attack Accused Lalit Jha to Seven-Day Police Remand
Parliament Security Breach: Karnataka Congress Writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Demands Action Against BJP MP Pratap Simha
News

Parliament Security Breach: Karnataka Congress Writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Demands Action Against BJP MP Pratap Simha
Google Trends Google Trends
Diya Kumari
50K+ searches
Matthew Perry
50K+ searches
Ketamine
20K+ searches
Vijay Diwas
20K+ searches
Club World Cup
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
led="true" role="button" tabindex="-1"> ‘Baseless Political Stunt’, Says US President Joe Biden After House Approves Impeachment Inquiry Against Him
Joe Biden
Google Trends Google Trends
Diya Kumari
50K+ searches
Matthew Perry
50K+ searches
Ketamine
20K+ searches
Vijay Diwas
20K+ searches
Club World Cup
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot