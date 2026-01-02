New Delhi, January 1: Nationwide protests in Iran escalated sharply on New Year’s Day as clashes between demonstrators and security forces turned deadly, leaving at least six people killed. The unrest, driven by a collapsing economy and soaring inflation, marks the most serious challenge to the Islamic Republic since 2022.

The protests began in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar after shopkeepers went on strike over the plunging value of the Iranian rial. Within days, demonstrations spread to more than 20 provinces, including Isfahan, Lordegan, Kuhdasht and the clerical hub of Qom. Anger has increasingly been directed at Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with protesters chanting slogans such as “Death to the dictator.” Iran: Protesters Reportedly Burn Qassem Soleimani's Banners on 5th Death Anniversary of Top Commander (Watch Video).

Human rights groups reported that several protesters were shot during rallies, while authorities confirmed the death of a Basij member during clashes. The government blamed the violence on “armed rioters” and foreign-backed elements, even as it announced limited dialogue measures and imposed a multi-day holiday to curb crowds. Iranian Woman Protests Against Hijab Laws, Strips Naked and Jumps Onto Police Car in Mashhad; Video Surfaces.

Economists say the crisis is rooted in a sharp currency collapse, inflation above 40%, Western sanctions, and the fallout of regional tensions in 2025. Rights groups warn that the reported use of live ammunition signals a potentially harsher crackdown as Iran’s leadership struggles to contain growing dissent.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Associated Press), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2026 12:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).