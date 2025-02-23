Pilibhit, February 23: In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman was allegedly stripped, molested and tortured for dowry in Pilibhit. The incident came to light after the Pilibhit police on Sunday, February 23, booked six members of a Ghaziabad-based family for stripping and torturing a 27-year-old woman over a dowry demand. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint.

According to a TOI report, the woman told cops that her husband and her in-laws demanded INR 10 lakh even after giving them a huge dowry during her marriage to a diamond trader in Ghaziabad on July 7, 2022. The woman also claimed that her husband and in-laws also demanded a luxury car. She further alleged that things got worse after she gave birth to a girl child last year. Woman Dies After Being Hit by Train in Pilibhit.

The woman said her father had already given INR 50 lakh, among other items, at the time of her wedding. As per the complaint, the victim's husband used to beat her after getting drunk. The woman also claimed that her husband forced her into unnatural sexual relations. "I was regularly threatened by them," the woman said. Pawan Pandey, SHO, said that six people, including the woman's diamond trader husband, were booked.

All accused have been booked under several sections of the BNS Act and relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The woman in her complaint said that things became ugly when she gave birth to a girl child on February 2 last year. She said that her in-laws demanded an additional INR 10; however, her father could offer only INR 3 lakh. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beats Daughter’s Boyfriend to Death With Iron Rod, Assaults Her Too After Finding Them in Her Room in Moradabad.

She further added that last year, on April 26, she was stripped and molested.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

