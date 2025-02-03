Kanpur, February 3: A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating to death a 25-year-old man and attacking his 22-year-old daughter with an iron rod in Daulawala village in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Sunday night, February 2. The accused was identified as Jaswant Singh.

According to ZeeNews, the victim, Rohit Singh, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while the woman, in critical condition, was referred to a medical college in Meerut. Moradabad SP Subhash Gangwar confirmed the arrest and ongoing investigation. Saurabh, the elder brother of the deceased, lodged an FIR naming Jaswant Singh as the accused. ‘Genitals Mutilated, Throat Slit’: Man Brutally Killed Over Alleged Love Affair in Uttar Pradesh's Bisalpur, 2 Accused Arrested.

The deceased, who ran a typing institute and was preparing for civil services exams, was reportedly in a relationship with Jaswant Singh's daughter, which the father disapproved of. The incident occurred when Jaswant Singh found them together in her room. “While he was beating my son, his daughter came to his rescue, but the father kept on beating her with the iron rod. He then dragged both outside his door late at night,” said Pushpa Singh, Rohit Singh's mother.

Further investigation is underway to determine if other family members were involved in the attack. Meerut Murder Case: Naeem Baba, Main Accused in Brutal Murder of 5 People, Killed in Encounter With Uttar Pradesh Police (Watch Video).

