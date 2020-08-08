Srikakulam, August 8: Steps are being taken to launch plasma therapy in the district to treat coronavirus patients, Srikakulam district collector J Nivas said on Saturday.

"Steps are being taken to launch plasma therapy in the district. Plasma can be collected from cured patients after 28 days of recovery from COVID-19 and used in treatment," Nivas told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, the district collector visited Red Cross Blood Bank at Srikakulam where an Elisa Microplate Reader machine was recently set up. Later, he went to Balaga village where he visited Lions Blood Bank. There, he also inspected the Single Donor Platelets (SDP) machine that separates plasma from blood.

Red Cross district chairman Jaganmohan Rao, its members DK Dasu Babu, Satyanarayana, Umamaheswara Rao and others were also present with Nivas.