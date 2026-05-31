PM Kisan 23rd Installment Date: When Will Narendra Modi Release Next Tranche of INR 2000?

Tens of millions of farmers across India are waiting for the 23rd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which is expected to arrive sometime between June and July 2026. The central government has not yet issued an official date, though the four-month payment cycle points to July as the likely window.

The most recent, 22nd installment was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 13, 2026, from Guwahati, Assam, with Rs 18,640 crore disbursed to 9.32 crore farmers.

How the Scheme Works

Under PM-KISAN, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each, paid out every four months through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. The scheme covers the April-July, August-November, and December-March tranches annually. PM Kisan 23rd Instalment Date: When Will Farmers Receive the Next INR 2,000 Subsidy.

The scheme was announced in the Interim Budget 2019 and launched by Prime Minister Modi shortly after. It has since grown into one of the largest direct cash transfer programs for farmers anywhere in the world.

Scale of the Program

Since its launch, the scheme has released 22 installments, with more than Rs 4.28 lakh crore transferred directly to farmers. Over 2.17 crore women beneficiaries have been covered, receiving a collective Rs 1.10 lakh crore under the program. How To Complete PM Kisan Yojana e-KYC To Receive INR 2000 Under Scheme?

The 22nd installment alone involved a transfer of Rs 18,640 crore to approximately 9.32 crore farmers, according to the Press Information Bureau.

When Will the 23rd Installment Arrive?

Based on the scheme's consistent four-month cycle -- with the 21st installment in November 2025 and the 22nd in March 2026 -- the 23rd installment is expected to fall between June 15 and July 15, 2026.

The government typically publishes the release date on pmkisan.gov.in about one to two weeks before disbursement, and PM Modi usually releases each installment at a public event.

What Farmers Must Do Now

Farmers are advised to keep their documentation in order to avoid delays. eKYC is mandatory -- without it, the Rs 2,000 installment will not be credited, regardless of when the government releases the tranche.

Beneficiaries must also ensure their Aadhaar is linked to their bank account and that land records are updated on the PM-KISAN portal.

Farmers who have not yet received their 22nd installment should reach out to their district's nodal officer. The PM-KISAN portal also has a "Search your Point of Contact" feature that provides state and district nodal contact details.

How to Check Payment Status

Farmers can check their installment status by visiting the official PM-KISAN portal at pmkisan.gov.in. Under the "Beneficiary List" section, selecting village details and clicking "Get Report" shows the payment history and any pending installments. The helpline numbers 155261 and 1800115526 are also available for assistance.

The government is expected to make a formal announcement on the 23rd installment date in the coming weeks. Farmers are advised to monitor the official portal for updates.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).