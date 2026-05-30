How To Complete PM Kisan Yojana e-KYC To Receive INR 2000 Under Scheme?

Farmers across India are awaiting the release of the 23rd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme after the 22nd installment was disbursed in March 2026. While the government has not yet announced an official date, several reports indicate that the next installment of INR 2,000 is likely to be released within a few months.

The PM-KISAN scheme provides financial assistance to eligible landholding farmers through three installments each year. As beneficiaries prepare for the next payment cycle, officials continue to stress the importance of completing e-KYC and ensuring Aadhaar-linked bank details are updated to avoid delays in receiving funds.

What Is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

The PM-KISAN scheme was announced in the Interim Budget 2019 by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and later implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the scheme, eligible landholding farmers receive INR 6,000 annually in three equal installments of INR 2,000 every four months. The payments are made directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts to support farm households and supplement their income.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the previous 22nd instalment of the scheme during a public event in Guwahati, Assam, on March 13, 2026, which disbursed over INR 18,640 Crore directly to more than 9.3 Crore verified farmer accounts.

Why e-KYC Is Mandatory

One of the most common reasons for delayed or halted PM-KISAN payments is incomplete e-KYC verification.

The government has made e-KYC mandatory for all beneficiaries to ensure that financial assistance reaches eligible farmers and to prevent duplication or fraudulent claims.

The benefits of the scheme are being provided only to farmers whose land details are seeded on the PM-KISAN portal, whose bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar, and whose e-KYC process has been completed.

Who Is Eligible to Receive the INR 2,000 Installment?

Farmers must meet the following requirements to receive PM-KISAN benefits:

Complete e-KYC verification

Link their bank account with Aadhaar

Register and verify land records on the PM-KISAN portal

Beneficiaries who have not fulfilled these conditions may face delays in receiving future installments.

How to Complete PM Kisan e-KYC Through the Mobile App

Farmers can complete e-KYC using the PM-KISAN mobile application and Aadhaar Face RD app.

Download the PM-KISAN mobile app and Aadhaar Face RD app from the Google Play Store.

Open the PM-KISAN app and log in using the mobile number registered with PM-KISAN.

Navigate to the Beneficiary Status page.

Check the e-KYC status. If it shows "No," select the e-KYC option, enter the Aadhaar number and provide consent for face authentication.

Follow the instructions displayed on the screen to complete the facial authentication process.

Once verification is successful, the e-KYC process will be completed and the updated status is expected to appear on the beneficiary page within 24 hours.

Other Ways to Complete e-KYC

The government has provided multiple methods for beneficiaries to complete e-KYC verification:

OTP-Based e-KYC

Available through the PM-KISAN website and mobile application.

Biometric-Based e-KYC

Can be completed at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendras (SSKs).

Special Cases Requiring Verification

Authorities have also highlighted cases where more than one member of the same family is receiving PM-KISAN benefits.

If multiple beneficiaries, such as a husband and wife or an adult and minor family member, are registered under the scheme, payments have been temporarily stopped in some cases. These accounts will be cleared only after physical verification by authorities.

With the expected release of the 23rd installment approaching, beneficiaries are advised to verify their e-KYC status, ensure Aadhaar is linked to their bank accounts and confirm that land records are correctly updated on the PM-KISAN portal. Completing these requirements in advance can help prevent payment delays and ensure eligible farmers receive the next installment without interruption.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).