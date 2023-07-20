New Delhi, July 20: The government spent Rs 254.87 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits over the last five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. PM Modi Foreign Visits 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit US and Egypt From June 20 to 25, Announces MEA.

"As per information available, the expenditure on Prime Minister's overseas visit during the last five years is Rs 2,54,87,01,373," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Upper House in a written reply.