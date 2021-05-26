New Delhi, May 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to world leaders to come together in fight against forces trying to spread hate, terror and mindless violence.

In a keynote address on the occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima, Modi said while Buddha's life was about peace, harmony and co-existence, there are forces in today's world "whose existence depends on spreading hate, terror and mindless violence". Buddha Purnima 2021: PM Narendra Modi Delivers Keynote Address on Vesak Celebrations, Lauds Doctors, Frontline Workers, Nurses for Fight Against COVID-19

"Such forces don't believe in liberal democratic principles. Believers of humanity must come together, defeat terror," Modi said.

Noting impact of ongoing second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister also urged to focus on other challenges that are being faced by the humanity.

"While we do everything possible to fight COVID-19, we must not lose sight of other challenges humanity faces. One of the challenges is climate change. Weather patterns are changing, glaciers are melting, rivers and forests are in danger, we can't let our planet remain wounded."

On COVID-19, the Prime Minister said, "we now have a better understanding of pandemic which strengthens our strategy to fight".

"We have the vaccine which is important to save lives and defeat the pandemic. India is proud of our scientists who have worked on the COVID-19 vaccines."

The Prime Minister exhibited respect for the healthcare workers as well as frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19, saying, "once again salute our frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve others in need, to those who have suffered and lost their dear ones. I extend condolences."

Mentioning that India is among the few large economies to be on track to complete the Paris targets, the Prime Minister said: "For us, sustainable living is not only about right words it is about actions."

"In the last year", Modi further said, "we have seen several individuals and organizations rise to the occasion and do everything possible to reduce suffering."

"The generous contribution of equipment and materials has been made by the Buddhist organizations and followers of Buddha dharma from the world over."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2021 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).