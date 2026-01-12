Gandhinagar, January 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed terrorism an "ultimate and serious threat to humanity" and stressed that India and Germany are united in their resolve to fight the global menace. Addressing a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We are unanimous that terrorism is the ultimate and serious threat to humanity. India and Germany will come together and continue to fight it resolutely."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is on his maiden two-day visit to India. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the German Chancellor attended the International Kite Festival, where they flew kites and interacted with artisans and craftsmen. The two leaders also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram. During the media interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said discussions also covered recent developments in Ukraine and Gaza, with both sides reiterating support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts. PM Narendra Modi Shares Car Ride with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Signal Warm India-Germany Ties During Official Visit (See Pic).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the deepening India-Germany partnership, noting that cooperation between the two countries continues to expand across trade, technology, defence and key global issues. Defence cooperation also featured prominently during the talks, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that growing engagement with Germany aligns with India's vision and is opening fresh avenues for defence trade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also underscored the importance of people-to-people connections, citing initiatives such as the Global Skills Partnership and new steps in sports cooperation as efforts to further strengthen societal ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and Germany also stressed the need to reform global institutions to better address contemporary challenges, adding that the two countries continue to work together under the G4 framework to reform the UN Security Council.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said the two sides reaffirmed their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and continued efforts to develop the Global South. Emphasising economic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said bilateral trade has crossed an all-time high of USD 50 billion, with more than 2,000 German companies operating in India. He also noted that the decision to establish an India-Germany Centre of Excellence and launch a new green hydrogen project could be a game-changer, while the MoUs signed during the visit are expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation. PM Narendra Modi Invites German Universities to Open in India, Thanks Chancellor Friedrich Merz for Visa-free Transit for Indian Citizens (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is also looking to deepen cultural collaboration with Germany, announcing plans to integrate Germany's National Maritime Museum with the National Maritime Heritage Museum being developed at Lothal.

