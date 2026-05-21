PM Narendra Modi to Chair Key Council of Ministers Meeting Amid Reshuffle Speculation, West Asia Concerns
PM Modi has convened a high-level meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Thursday afternoon to review pressing geopolitical developments and government performance. All Union Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge, and ministers of state have been directed to remain in the national capital for the session
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).