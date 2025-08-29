Tokyo, August 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Indian community in Japan for their commitment to preserving the cultural roots while making meaningful contributions to Japanese society.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote in a post, “Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian community here in Tokyo. Their commitment to preserving our cultural roots while contributing meaningfully to Japanese society is truly commendable. In a few hours from now, will be interacting with a group of business leaders with a focus on adding vigour to India-Japan trade and investment ties.” PM Narendra Modi in Tokyo for 2-Day Official Visit Ahead of 15th India-Japan Annual Summit; Focus on Bilateral Ties, Special Strategic and Global Partnership (See Pics).

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the Indian community, who greeted him with traditional cultural performances and enthusiastic cheers on his arrival in Tokyo for a two-day official visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received by ONO Keiichi, Japan’s Ambassador to India, Sibi George, India’s Ambassador to Japan, and other senior officials. PM Modi remarked that the visit would provide an opportunity to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration.

PM Modi Interacts With Indian Diaspora in Japan

During his August 29–30 visit, PM Modi will hold his first formal bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The two leaders are expected to review the progress of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, focusing on key sectors including defence and security, trade and investment, digital technology, climate action, and innovation. PM Modi in Tokyo: PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Look Forward to Engaging With PM Shigeru Ishiba’, Calls Japan Visit an Opportunity To Deepen Existing Partnerships.

This is PM Modi’s eighth visit to Japan as Prime Minister, reaffirming the importance India places on its partnership with Tokyo. In addition to the summit, PM Modi will meet Japanese industrialists and political leaders to explore deeper economic collaboration and attract investment in emerging sectors. The leaders are also expected to discuss regional and global developments, particularly those impacting the Indo-Pacific, as well as sustainable development and global peace initiatives. After concluding his engagements in Japan, PM Modi will depart for China to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

