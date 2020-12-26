New Delhi, December 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi launched the scheme through video conferencing. Around 21 lakh eligible people will receive benefits of the scheme on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011.

After the launching the scheme, PM Modi also interacted with patients from Jammu and Kashmir. At present, around 229 government and 35 private hospitals are listed under the scheme. AB-PMJAY scheme will ensure Universal Health Coverage and focus on providing financial risk protection and ensuring quality and affordable essential health services to all individuals and communities. PM Narendra Modi Releases Rs 18,000 Crore Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme to 9 Crore Farmers.

Here Are Details About The Scheme:

The scheme provides free of cost insurance cover to all the residents of the UT of J&K.

It provides financial cover upto Rs 5 lakh per family on a floater basis to all residents of the UT of J&K.

The scheme provides for the operational extension of PM-JAY to 15 lakh (approx) additional families.

The scheme will operate on insurance mode in convergence with PM-JAY.

The benefits of the scheme will be portable across the country.

The hospitals empanelled under PM-JAY scheme shall provide services under this scheme as well.

"The government is collecting details of beneficiary families who may be missing from the SECC 2011 database. This will ensure that all beneficiaries are enrolled at the earliest so that they can avail free healthcare services," a senior government official told news agency ANI. LG Sinha Lists out Measures Taken for Farmers' Welfare in J-K.

The scheme work in coordination with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). An official statement read, "The scheme would operate in insurance mode in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)." The benefits of the SEHAT scheme would be available across 24,148 hospitals of the union territory.

Meanwhile, Universal Health Coverage (UHC) includes the full spectrum of essential, quality health services, from health promotion to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care and enables everyone to access the services.

