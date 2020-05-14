PM Narendra Modi Says Measures Announced by Nirmala Sitharaman Will Benefit Farmers And Migrants

PM Narendra Modi with Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo Credits: PIB)

New Delhi, May 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in today's press conference will benefit farmers and migrant labourers. In a tweet, PM Narendra Modi said the measures announced by Nirmala Sitharaman "will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors". What Nirmala Sitharaman Announced for Farmers, Migrants, Street Vendors, Lower Middle Class in Part 2 of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Economic Package.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "Today's announcements by FM @nsitharaman will especially benefit our farmers and migrant workers. The announcements include a series of progressive measures and will boost food security, credit to farmers as well as street vendors. #AatmaNirbharBharatPackage (sic)." Earlier today, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for farmers and migrant workers.

PM Narendra Modi Praises Measures Announced by Nirmala Sitharaman For Farmers, Migrants:

The Finance Minister announced free food grain supply to migrants for 2 months. "Migrants who neither come under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) nor are state card beneficiaries in states where they are stationed will be provided 5 kg of grains per person and 1 kg of gram 'chana' per family for two months," said Sitharaman unveiling the second tranche of measures of the government's self-reliant campaign.

The Finance Minister also announced ‘one nation one ration' in which "as many as 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83 per cent of the PDS population will be covered by national portability by August 2020. 100 per cent national portability will be achieved by March 2021. All states and UTs will complete full FPS automation by March 2021," she added.