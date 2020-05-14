'One Nation, One Ration Card' Scheme Announced For Migrant Workers by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 14: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said migrant workers will be enrolled under 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme to enable labourers to access the public distribution system for buying ration at any fair price shop in India. Nirmala Sitharaman said vowed to implement 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme 100 percent by March 2021. What Nirmala Sitharaman Announced for Farmers, Migrants, Street Vendors, Lower Middle Class in Part 2 of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Economic Package.

"There is going to be 'One Nation One Ration Card' throughout the country. Anyone, irrespective of where they are - whichever state or UT they are in - can avail ration," Sitharaman said. "The One Nation One Ration Card is already rolled out 83 percent so far, and will be 100 percent by March 2021," she added. According to the Finance Minister, 67 crore citizens in 23 states, or 83 percent of the PDS population, will benefit from the move by August 2020. Migrants to Get Free Foodgrains For The Next Two Months Even if They Are Non-Cardholders, Announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

'One Nation, One Ration Card' Scheme Announced For Migrants:

2️⃣#OneNationOneRationCard! PDS ration cards to be portable across India, can be used in any part of the country 67 crore beneficiaries - 83% of all PDS population - to be covered by this 100% coverage by Mar 2021 - FM #NirmalaSitharaman #AatmaNirbharBharatPackage pic.twitter.com/eUApjScjww — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 #MaskYourself 😷 (@PIBMumbai) May 14, 2020

The Centre was scheduled to launch 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme in June this year. In April, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to consider the feasibility of implementing the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme, which allows economically weaker sections to avail subsidised food grains, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.