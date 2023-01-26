New Delhi, January 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual 'NCC PM' rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground here on January 28. This year, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) is celebrating 75th year of its inception. Republic Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Thanks World Leaders for Their Greetings on India’s 74th R-Day.

At the event, the Prime Minister will release a special day cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75 denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC. The rally will be held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural programme on the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Republic Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Fallen Soldiers at National War Memorial in Delhi, Puts Down Remarks in Digital Visitor's Book (See Pics and Video).

In the true Indian spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The world is one family), 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have been invited to be part of the celebrations, an official statement said.

