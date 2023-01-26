On the occasion of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in Delhi. He laid a wreath at the National War Memorial as India celebrates 74th Republic Day today. Later, PM Modi put down his remarks in the digital Visitor's Book of the National War Memorial in Delhi. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi arrived at the National War Memorial. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. India Republic Day 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Yogi Adityanath and Other Leaders Extend R-Day Greetings to Citizens (Check Tweets).

Watch Video:

Watch LIVE | PM @narendramodi arrives at the National War Memorial. Defence Minister @rajnathsingh received the PM.#RepublicDayWithDoordarshan pic.twitter.com/3M5lSZw6sf — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) January 26, 2023

PM Modi Lays a Wreath at the National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi puts down his remarks in the digital Visitor's Book of the National War Memorial in Delhi pic.twitter.com/JAArB8n6r0 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

