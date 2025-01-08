New Delhi, January 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on a two-day tour from Wednesday. In a major push for sustainable development, industrial growth and infrastructure enhancement, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore at Visakhapatnam on January 8 (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m. He will also inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention at Bhubaneswar on January 9 at 10 a.m.

In yet another key step towards his commitment to green energy and a sustainable future, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the state-of-the-art NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub Project at Pudimadaka near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, which is the first Green Hydrogen Hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. PM Narendra Modi Sets Example by Not Using Taxpayer Money for Personal Festivities, RTI Discloses.

The project entails an investment of nearly Rs 1,85,000 crore. This will include investment in 20 GW renewable energy capacities, making it one of India's largest integrated green hydrogen production facilities with a capacity of producing 1,500 TPD Green Hydrogen and 7,500 TPD Green Hydrogen derivatives, including Green Methanol, Green Urea and Sustainable Aviation Fuel, primarily targeting the export market.

The project will contribute substantially to achieving India's non-fossil energy capacity target of 500 GW by 2030. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various railway and road projects worth more than Rs 19,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh which includes the foundation stone laying of South Coast Railway Headquarters at Visakhapatnam, among various other projects. ‘No Welfare Scheme To Be Shut if BJP Comes to Power in Delhi, Will Weed Out Corruption’, Says PM Narendra Modi While Addressing Election Rally in Rohini.

These projects will reduce congestion, improve connectivity and enhance regional social and economic growth. Furthering his vision of accessible and affordable healthcare, PM Modi will lay the foundation for the Bulk Drug Park at Nakkapalli in the Anakapalli district.

The Bulk Drug Park will create thousands of jobs while helping accelerate economic growth due to its proximity to the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City) under the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. The Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City), a flagship project under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, is envisioned as a greenfield industrial smart city.

The project is set to attract significant manufacturing investments of nearly Rs 10,500 crore and is also projected to create around one lakh direct and indirect jobs, significantly enhancing livelihoods and driving regional progress.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Odisha. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Indian government that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organised in partnership with the Odisha government from January 8 to 10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar. The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat". A large number of Indian diaspora members from more than 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

PM Modi will remotely flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora, which will depart from the Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi and will travel to multiple destinations of tourism and religious importance in India for a period of three weeks. The Pravasi Bharatiya Express will be conducted under the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana.

