New Delhi, September 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an LPG pipeline project and bottling plants in Bihar on Sunday as the government pushes its development agenda in the poll-bound state. The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation these three key projects related to the Petroleum sector in Bihar today, i.e. on September 13, via video conferencing at 12 noon. The live streaming of the Prime Minister's address will be aired Live on DD News. You can watch the live streaming on the YouTube channel of DD News. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present on the occasion.

The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two LPG Bottling Plants. They have been commissioned by IndianOil and HPCL, PSUs under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The 193-km long Durgapur-Banka pipeline section, built by state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), is a part of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project, for which the foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister on February 17, 2019.

Indian Oil's LPG Bottling Plant at Banka will increase the ‘AtmaNirbharta’ of Bihar by meeting the rising demand for LPG in the state. This Bottling Plant has been built at an investment of around Rs 131.75 crore to serve the districts of Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar in Bihar, along with the districts of Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Sahibganj, and Pakur in Jharkhand.

With the LPG storage capacity of 1800 MTs and bottling capacity of 40,000 cylinders per day, this plant would generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state of Bihar.

