New Delhi, October 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all said to address people of the nation at 6 PM today. The Prime Minister said he will be sharing a message with the countrymen at 6 pm on Tuesday evening where he is expected to make an important announcement. The live streaming of the Prime Minister's address can be watched live on YouTube channel of DD News. Watch PM Modi LIVE at 6 pm Here. PM Modi might appeal to the people to remain cautious about the coronavirus ahead of the upcoming festivals -Diwali, Dushhera, Navaratri, Durga Puja and Chhath.

Watch PM Narendra Modi Live Address at 6 PM:

Modi tweeted, "I will address the nation with a message at 6 pm today. I will share a message with my countrymen and urge the people to join me." The PM might speak to the people on issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the Prime Minister's seventh address to the nation since he announced a strict lockdown in March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister did not mention the agenda of his address today but it has been speculated that his speech could be on the coronavirus situation in India as well as several other announcements as the festive season across the country in just around the corner. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

India on Tuesday saw 46,790 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 75,97,064. The death toll due to the deadly virus mounted to 1,15,197 on Tuesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).