New Delhi, October 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi informed that he will be sharing a message for citizens at 6 PM today. More details on this are awaited.

On Monday, Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 19) hinted that the Centre will use digital health ID to ensure immunisation against the deadly viral disease. Digital Health ID Will be Used to Ensure COVID-19 Immunisation, Says PM Narendra Modi; Know All Details About The System That Will Ease Access to Medical Services.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें। Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

PM Modi's address will be ahead of the Durga puja celebrations which are about to kickstart later this week. On Monday, Calcutta High Court said that no visitors will be allowed at Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal. Only organisers will be allowed to enter Durga Puja pandals. The court further said only 25 big pandals and 15 small ones will be set up in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

High Court decision was made amid red flags being raised by medical experts and epidemiologists about a possible exponential spread of the pandemic in West Bengal after the reckless celebration of Durga Puja, the state's biggest festival. The coronavirus tally in the country has neared 76 lakh on Tuesday with 46,790 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

