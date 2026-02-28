Mumbai, February 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent interaction with prominent digital creators, including Tanu Rawat and Neetu Bisht, has sparked a massive debate across social media platforms regarding the criteria for such high-level invitations. As part of the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026, the Prime Minister met with several "Internet Sensations" to discuss the role of digital ambassadors in nation-building.

While the government framed the meeting as an inclusive effort to engage with India’s youth through its most popular icons, a section of netizens has voiced sharp criticism, questioning if the "choice of creators" aligns with the prestige of the platform. INC Has Now Become ‘Muslim League-Maoist Congress, Says PM Narendra Modi in Ajmer (Watch Video).

PM Modi Meets Tanu Rawat, Neetu Bisht; Choice of Influencers Ignites Social Media Debate

The Choice of Creators: Netizens React

The controversy primarily centers on the nature of content produced by some of the invited influencers. Critics on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram have argued that while creators like Tanu Rawat and Neetu Bisht command millions of followers through entertainment and lifestyle content, other creators focusing on education, science, and social reform were reportedly overlooked. This has led to a digital divide, with supporters hailing the move as a democratic recognition of popular culture, while detractors label it as a "PR exercise" that prioritises "follower counts over factual depth."

The backlash intensified after photos of the influencers at Bharat Mandapam went viral. Netizens pointed out that while the summit’s theme was "Sarvajana Hitaya" (Welfare for All) and focused on Artificial Intelligence and future technologies, several invited guests are primarily known for viral dance reels and comedic sketches. PM Narendra Modi Bashes Congress Over Shirtless Protest, Thanks INDIA Bloc Allies for Criticising the Act (Watch Videos).

"It's such a shame our pm is meeting creators who make vulgar content," read one viral post on X. Others defended the influencers, stating that their massive reach is an essential tool for the government to communicate policies to the "last mile" of India’s young, mobile-first population.

