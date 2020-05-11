Pokhran Nuclear Tests: Narendra Modi, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Sunil Deodhar & Other Political Leaders Hail Atal Bihari Vajpayee & APJ Abdul Kalam's Leadership For Pokhran-II

Pokhran nuclear tests (Photo Credits: Dr Harsh Vardhan Twitter)

New Delhi, May 11: Political leaders hailed the strong leadership of late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, APJ Kalam for the nuclear tests in 1998 at Pokhran on this day. PM Narendra Modi termed it as an "exceptional achievement" and a "landmark moment in India's history". India on this day a major technological breakthrough by successfully carrying out nuclear tests at Pokhran when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. PM Narendra Modi Remembers Achievement of Indian Scientists on This Day in 1998, Lauds Uses of Technology in Fighting COVID-19.

These tests marked the country’s arrival on the world’s nuclear stage and set the scene for some impressive developments in its strategic programme. From Narendra Modi, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Sunil Deodhar and other political leaders have remembered the courage shown by the two leaders on this day.

The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make. Here is what I had said about Pokhran, India’s scientists and Atal Ji’s remarkable leadership during one of the #MannKiBaat programmes. pic.twitter.com/UuJR1tLtrL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2020

India’s quest for scientific inquiry, #technology & innovation has been eternal. On May 11, two great leaders - Sh AB Vajpayee & Dr Abdul Kalam - escalated India’s pride to new heights by conducting #Pokhran tests. This day, India also flew its 1st indigenous aircraft #Hansa-3. pic.twitter.com/LI6FnNnHYb — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 11, 2020

Salute to courage shown by Atal Ji & Dr Kalam Ji in conducting 1998 #Pokhran tests.The day also marks flying of India’s 1st indigenous aircraft #Hansa-3. Our technological interventions for #COVID19 are helping India today Kudos to all involved.#NationalTechnologyDay pic.twitter.com/wRYVAf2MT3 — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) May 11, 2020

Salute to the tech innovators, entrepreneurs & scientists for putting India at the forefront of Science and Technology. Let's remember the landmark achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998 at #Pokhran.#NationalTechnologyDay pic.twitter.com/fMWl8NeHSJ — Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) May 11, 2020

India conducted Pokhran-II tests, a series of five nuclear explosions, in May 1998 at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. The National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11 as a reminder of the anniversary of Pokhran-II tests.