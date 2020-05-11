Pokhran Nuclear Tests: Narendra Modi, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Sunil Deodhar & Other Political Leaders Hail Atal Bihari Vajpayee & APJ Abdul Kalam's Leadership For Pokhran-II
New Delhi, May 11: Political leaders hailed the strong leadership of late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, APJ Kalam for the nuclear tests in 1998 at Pokhran on this day. PM Narendra Modi termed it as an "exceptional achievement" and a "landmark moment in India's history".  India on this day a major technological breakthrough by successfully carrying out nuclear tests at Pokhran when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. PM Narendra Modi Remembers Achievement of Indian Scientists on This Day in 1998, Lauds Uses of Technology in Fighting COVID-19.

These tests marked the country’s arrival on the world’s nuclear stage and set the scene for some impressive developments in its strategic programme. From Narendra Modi, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Sunil Deodhar and other political leaders have remembered the courage shown by the two leaders on this day.

India conducted Pokhran-II tests, a series of five nuclear explosions, in May 1998 at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. The National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11 as a reminder of the anniversary of Pokhran-II tests.