Shaukat ShaikhShaukat Shaikh is a well-known name in the political industry who has been serving for years under the leadership of Nitesh Rane. He is best know for his noble deeds towards the needy people whom he has been helping relentlessly ever since the begging of his political career.

One of the major noble causes by Shaukat Shaikh is his constant efforts in providing free medical and surgical assistance to people who cannot afford the treatments.

Till date, there are many families whom Shaukat and his team have funded completely for various treatments such as hip replacement, heart treatments, brain tumour, knee replacement, breast cancer, to name a few.

Shaukat makes sure to personally visit each patient and their families and look into the process to make it easy and quick. These acts of Shaukat has got him immense blessings from the families who have not only showered love upon the politician but often write letters, make handmade gifts as a token of thanks.

Shaukat toils hard to reach out as many people in need as he could. Lately, not only did he donate tons of grains to the needy but also made sure to lend his helping hand to the frontline warriors by donating masks and PP Kits to doctors who are in to fight the battle against the deadly coronavirus and is associated with many more causes to make it a better place to live.