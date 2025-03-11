Mumbai, March 11: Maharashtra Minister of Fisheries & Ports development and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitesh Rane launched the Malhar Certification initiative on Monday, March 10, to support Hindu meat traders across the state. The Malhar Certification initiative aims to bring together Hindu Khatik community meat sellers under one platform and ensure the availability of non-Halal, Jhatka meat prepared according to Hindu religious customs.

Rane introduced a website, MalharCertification.com, which certifies meat vendors who sell fresh, clean, and uncontaminated goat and sheep meat. The platform ensures that the meat is free from saliva contamination and not mixed with other animal meat. It is dedicated to vendors who strictly adhere to the Hindu Khatik community's meat preparation traditions.

What is Malhar Certification?

The Malhar Certification focuses on ensuring that Jhatka meat, which is preferred by many Hindus and Sikhs, is ethically sourced. Jhatka refers to a method of slaughter where the animal is killed instantly, minimising its suffering.

The Malhar Certification focuses on ensuring that Jhatka meat, which is preferred by many Hindus and Sikhs, is ethically sourced. Jhatka refers to a method of slaughter where the animal is killed instantly, minimising its suffering.

The certification's launch comes amid growing demand for non-Halal meat. The initiative aims to empower Hindu meat vendors and ensure religious and ethical practices in meat consumption. The website also lists certified Jhatka meat vendors in various regions of Maharashtra.

Difference Between Jhatka and Halal Meat

The word "Jhatka" is from the Punjabi language, which means "swift", while in the "Halal" method, the animal's throat is slit after which it dies gradually.

Taking to social media, Rane emphasised the initiative's significance for the Hindu community, urging people to purchase only from Malhar-certified shops. “Malhar Certification will guarantee that the vendors are from the Hindu community and that no adulteration will be found in the meat,” he said. He also encouraged consumers to avoid buying meat from shops without this certification.

