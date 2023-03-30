Pope Francis will stay at a hospital in Rome for several days of treatment. The Vatican has said that his infection is not COVID-19.Pope Francis has been told to stay in hospital for a few days for treatment after doctors diagnosed a respiratory infection, the Vatican announced on Wednesday.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Junk Dealer Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft in Ghata Village.

The 86-year-old pontiff was taken to Gemelli University Hospital in Rome in the afternoon for what was initially called a scheduled visit. But soon after, his appointments for Thursday were called off.

Also Read | Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav Touches Feet of CM Nitish Kumar.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer," the Vatican said.

The pope had been complaining of breathing difficulties in the past few days. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that he did not have COVID-19.

Francis had got through the worst phases of the coronavirus pandemic without any public announcements of having contracted the virus.

The pope, who usually speaks in a whisper, had earlier in his part of one lung removed due to a respiratory infection.

In recent months, he relied on a wheelchair due to chronic knee pain.

The pope this month marked 10 years as head of the Catholic Church.

More to come…

ab/msh (dpa, Reuters)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2023 12:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).