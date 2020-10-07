New Delhi, October 7: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Joshi, who is the Minister of Coal of India, announced the news on Twitter. He said he will be in home quarantine on the advice of the doctors. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 . As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor's advise I am in home quarantine", Joshi tweeted.

On May 30, 2019, Pralhad Joshi was sworn in as a cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term government. The 57-year-old Minister also has additional portofolio Parliamentary Affairs and Mines in the central cabinet under the Prime Minister Modi since May 2019. He has been a member of Lok Sabha since 2004 and was elected to 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. India's Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 66,85,083, Number of Active Cases Drops to 9.19 Lakh.

Here's the tweet by Pralhad Joshi:

ಆತ್ಮೀಯರೆ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನನಗೆ ಸೋಂಕು ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ. ಯಾವುದೇ ರೋಗ ಲಕ್ಷಣಗಳು ಇರುವದಿಲ್ಲ. ವೈದ್ಯರ ಸಲಹೆಯಂತೆ ಹೋಮ್ ಕ್ವಾರಂಟೈನ್ ಆಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. I have tested positive for #COVID19 . As I am asymptomatic, as per doctor's advise I am in home quarantine. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 7, 2020

In India, the coronavirus tally crossed the 67-lakh-mark on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 67,57,131 with a fresh spike of 72,049 coronavirus cases and 986 deaths in past 24 hours. Out of these, 9,07,883 are currently active; 57,44,693 have been discharged, while 1,04,555 have lost the battle against the pandemic.

