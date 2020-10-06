New Delhi, October 6: India on Tuesday witnessed a significant drop of over 15,000 in the number of active COVID-19 cases. The country reported 61,267 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. There is also a decline in the number of deaths in a day. A total of 884 deaths were reported since Monday morning. The death toll mounted to 1,03,569. COVID-19 Active Cases Maintained Below 10-Lakh Mark for Past Two Weeks, Says Health Ministry.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there is currently 9,19,023 active coronavirus patients in the country. In the past 24 hours, active cases reduced by 15,404. Till now, 56,62,490 people have recovered from the virus.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India is over 84 percent. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,89,403 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of tests to 8,10,71,797. Nitric Oxide a Possible Treatment for COVID-19 Too: Study.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of India. The number of COVID-19 cases in the western state of India reached 14,53,653. A total of 38,347 people have also succumbed to the virus so far in this state. Maharashtra’s recovery rate stands at 80 percent. Notably, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal account for 77 percent of the active cases.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 35.3 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,042,600, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 35,396,981 and the fatalities rose to 1,042,679, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The United States continues to be the worst-hit country in the world followed by India.

