Lucknow, November 17: The Uttar Pradesh police recently arrested a 35-year-old man for killing his wife and trying to pass the murder as a suicide. After stabbing his wife to death in Prayagraj's Lalapur village, the accused went on to write on the floor with her blood. "Main pagal thi. Mera Pati Nirdosh Hai (I was mentally unsound my husband is innocent)", the accused wrote. Notably, he wrote the quote to make the incident a case of suicide. The alleged incident came to light on Friday, November 14, when cops found Sushma Dwivedi's body in her home.

According to a report in The Times of India, the deceased woman was found lying in a pool of blood with visible injuries on her neck. Soon, cops launched an investigation, which revealed the accused's web of deceit. Cops learned the truth after they noticed that the amount of blood on the deceased woman's hand was insufficient to write the "suicide note". During interrogation, the accused, Rohit, confessed to killing his wife following a heated argument on Friday. Bijnor Shocker: Wedding Venue Turns Battleground As Guests Fight Over ‘Chicken Fry’ in Uttar Pradesh, 15 Injured (Watch Video).

Rohit told cops that the dispute arose as Sushma objected to Rohit's alleged affair with another woman. Following his admission, the police arrested Rohit. Speaking about the incident, Vivek Chandra, DCP (Yamuna Nagar), said that Rohot did not want children with his wife. "He would often tell her that her sister-in-law's children were enough and that they would take care of them", he added. The DCP further said that the couple had been married for five years.

He also said that the couple engaged in heated arguments regularly as Sushma suspected Rohit of having an affair. After killing Sushma, Rohit went to his office and called his landlord to enquire about Sushma's whereabouts, stating that she was not answering his calls. All of this was part of his plan to create an alibi and mislead police, the DCP said. Kanpur Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Ear During Domestic Dispute in Uttar Pradesh; Both File Police Complaints.

The accused even wrote a misleading statement on the floor with Sushma's blood to make the murder appear as a suicide, but was caught as cops noted several inconsistencies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

