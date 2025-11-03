A wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor became a battleground after a dispute over chicken fry escalated into a full-blown physical clash between the bride’s and groom’s families. According to the reports, at least 15 people were injured in the fight. The fight broke out between members of the groom's and bride's sides over the serving of chicken fries. The situation quickly spiralled out of control, forcing police to intervene. The wedding rituals were eventually completed under police protection. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Fight Over Rasgulla in Firozabad Wedding: Viral Video Shows Guests Exchanging Kicks and Punches During Brawl for Sweet, UP Police Respond.

Wedding Guests Fight Over ‘Chicken Fry’ in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

UP : बिजनौर के एक शादी समारोह में चिकन फ्राई को लेकर हुई बारातियों के बीच मारपीट ◆ मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मामला शांत कराया, जिसके बाद पुलिस की मौजूदगी में ही निकाह पूरा हुआ ◆ बारातियों ने शिकायत की थी कि उन्हें चिकन फ्राई कम परोसा जा रहा है ◆ शिकायत के बाद बारातियों की… pic.twitter.com/b1MaqPxmcF — News24 (@news24tvchannel) November 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

