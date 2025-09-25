Lucknow, September 25: In a shocking incident, a domestic dispute took a violent turn in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday night, September 22, when a woman allegedly bit off her husband's ear during an argument at their home in the Barra area. The victim alleged that his wife first beat him and then bit off his right ear during the altercation.

According to the NDTV report, the victim, Amit Sonkar, bled profusely and required medical attention after the attack. The police said that the altercation occurred while Amit was resting on a sofa and his wife, Sarika, began arguing with him over household matters. In his complaint, Amit alleged that Sarika not only beat him but also bit off his right ear and attacked him with a sharp object. He was later seen with his ear heavily bandaged. Sambhal Horror: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Private Parts, Drinks Acid Moments Later Amid Dowry Torture in UP.

Woman Bites Off Husband’s Ear After Beating Him in UP's Kanpur

"She bit off my ear with her teeth. She doesn't want to live with me and keeps demanding money and a house before leaving," Amit said, claiming the couple was financially struggling and made a living by selling vegetables. The couple, who fell in love and married eight years ago, are currently undergoing divorce proceedings. Tensions between them had reportedly been building for months. Muzaffarnagar Horror: Woman Strangles Husband in Sleep for ‘Neglecting Her Over First Wife’ in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

Following the incident, Amit filed a police complaint stating he no longer wished to live with his wife. Sarika, in response, lodged a counter-complaint accusing Amit of domestic violence. “A case has been registered against both Amit and Sarika based on their respective complaints. The couple is already involved in a divorce case. The matter is under investigation,” a senior police official was quoted as saying.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

