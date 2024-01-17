Guwahati, January 17: PresDroupadi Murmu Skips Event in Assam’s Anglong Districtident Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday cancelled her visit to Assam's Karbi Anglong district after spending around four hours in Shillong waiting for her helicopter to take off, an official said, adding the chopper remained grounded due to inclement weather. The President was on a three-day tour to the northeast. She arrived in Guwahati on Monday.

She was supposed to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Tarlangsao village in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. President Droupadi Murmu To Embark on Three-Day Visit of Meghalaya, Assam From January 15 to 17.

"The inclement weather prevented the President from attending the celebration. Even I had to start at 4 a.m. today due to bad weather conditions." However, Sarma stated that President Murmu had put a video message, which will be shown during the celebration of Karbi Youth festival.

