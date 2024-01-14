New Delhi, January 14: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, an official statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday. The president will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the PA Sangma Stadium in Tura on Monday, it said.

The President will address the members of self-help groups at Baljek Airport, Tura, and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex, Tura. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: President Droupadi Murmu Gets Invitation for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

On the same day, she will address a gathering at Mawphlang and virtually inaugurate upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road as well as lay the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim, it further said. Prabha Atre Demise: President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mourn the Passing Away of the Legendary Classical Singer (View Posts).

The President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Meghalaya at the Raj Bhavan, Shillong. On January 17, the President will grace the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu, Assam.

