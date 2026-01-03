Guwahati, January 3: On New Year’s Day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a sweeping set of financial welfare measures targeting students, women, and low-income families. The announcements, which include a new monthly stipend for male students and a significant one-time cash "gift" for women, come as the state prepares for Legislative Assembly elections expected to be held in March or April 2026.

In a move to provide gender parity in educational support, the state government will launch the Babu Asoni scheme on February 1, 2026. Under this initiative, eligible male postgraduate students will receive a monthly stipend of ₹2,000, while undergraduate students will be provided with ₹1,000.

To qualify for the scheme, a student’s annual household income must be below ₹4 lakh, and children of government employees are excluded from the benefits. The Chief Minister noted that the scheme was developed following a "silent movement" by male students requesting support similar to the Nijut Moina scheme, which currently provides monthly financial aid to girl students to encourage higher education and combat child marriage.

'Bihu Gift' for 37 Lakh Women

The government's flagship Orunodoi scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance to women from economically vulnerable backgrounds, will see a strategic shift in early 2026. To avoid potential disputes with Opposition parties regarding the distribution of funds during the active election period, the government will consolidate payments into a single lump sum.

On February 20, approximately 37 lakh beneficiaries will receive ₹8,000 as an "advance Bohag Bihu gift." This amount covers the standard monthly benefits from January through April, alongside a special festive grant. Typically, Orunodoi beneficiaries receive a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of ₹1,250 per month.

Beginning this month, the state has further reduced the cost of essential food items for over 2.44 crore ration card holders. Under the expanded Anna Seva scheme, families can now purchase one kilogram each of masoor dal (lentils), sugar, and salt for a combined total of ₹100.

Previously launched in November 2025 at a price point of ₹117, the further reduction to a flat ₹100 is intended to simplify transactions at fair-price shops and provide immediate inflationary relief to households.

These New Year announcements are part of a broader "rain of sops" observed over the past few months. Other recently launched or expanded schemes include:

Mukhya Mantri Udyamita Abhiyaan: Providing up to ₹85,000 in seed capital for women entrepreneurs in self-help groups. Jibon Prerona Scheme: Offering ₹2,500 per month for one year to fresh graduates from government colleges. Tea Garden Support: A one-time payment of ₹50,000 for each of the 6.8 lakh casual and permanent workers in the state's tea sector.

As the Election Commission prepares to announce the formal poll schedule, these measures represent a significant push by the incumbent government to consolidate support among key voting demographics, including youth and rural women.

Assam CM explains Babu Asoni for male students This video provides a direct record of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement regarding the rollout of the Babu Asoni scheme and its impact on the state's education sector.

