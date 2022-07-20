Mumbai, July 20: The voting for the Presidential Election 2022 started on the morning of July 18 when MPs and MLAs of the states voted to elect the 15th President of India. The voting was concluded at 5 pm on the same day. NDA has named Droupadi Murmu as their Presidential pick while Yashwant Sinha is the opposition's candidate for the post of President of India.

Droupadi Murmu is a tribal leader who has served as Governor of Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Sinha has served as Minister of Finance in Union Ministry twice.

About 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs are voting today to elect the 15th President of India. Polling was held between 10 am to 5 pm at 31 locations including the Parliament House and 30 centres within state legislative assemblies. The total turnout for Presidential Election 2022 at Parliament was recorded at 99.18%. PTI reported that eleven states reported 100% voting in the presidential poll 2022. Presidential Election 2022: Voting Concludes, Results To Be Out on July 21 and Next President To Take Oath on July 25.

The counting of the votes for Presidential Election 2022 will commence on July 21 at 11 am and the result will be declared on the very same day. The counting can be live streamed on various news channels, as well as Sansad TV and other government-owned media outlets. LatestLY will provide live coverage of vote counting on its online platform.

