New Delhi, February 8: The iconic Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi has officially opened its gates for the Winter Annuals Edition 2026, welcoming the public from February 3 to March 31, 2026. Following an inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu, the gardens are showcasing over 145 varieties of roses and the new "Babbling Brook" water feature.

To ensure a smooth experience, the President's Secretariat has released updated guidelines, emphasising that entry remains free but now requires mandatory online registration.

Amrit Udyan Will Be Open for Public Viewing From February 3 to March 31

Amrit Udyan Timing and Accessibility

The gardens are accessible six days a week, providing ample opportunity for nature enthusiasts to witness the spring bloom.

Public Hours: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (Last entry at 5:00 PM).

Weekly Closure: Every Monday for essential maintenance.

Special Holiday Closure: The Udyan will remain closed on March 4 for Holi.

For the convenience of commuters, a free shuttle bus service operates every 30 minutes from Gate No. 4 of the Central Secretariat Metro Station to the entry point at Gate No. 35.

Booking and Entry Frequently Asked Questions

Is there an entry fee?

No, entry to Amrit Udyan is completely free of cost.

Can I book tickets on the spot?

For the 2026 season, the DMRC and Rashtrapati Bhavan officials have clarified that there is no on-the-spot physical ticket counter. However, "walk-in" visitors can register themselves at self-service kiosks located near Gate No. 35, subject to slot availability.

How do I book in advance?

Visitors are strongly encouraged to book slots via the official website: visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. Bookings for any given day close at 10:00 AM on the preceding day.

Security and Prohibited Items

To maintain the sanctity and security of the President's Estate, strict protocols are in place regarding what visitors can carry.

Allowed Items Prohibited Items Mobile Phones Eatables and Snacks Wallets and Purses Cameras (Still & Video) Electronic Keys Large Backpacks Milk bottles (for infants only) Tobacco and Cigarettes

Amrit Udyan Exclusive Access Days

To ensure an inclusive experience, specific dates have been reserved exclusively for diverse groups of citizens:

March 3: Defence and Paramilitary Forces.

Defence and Paramilitary Forces. March 5: Senior Citizens.

Senior Citizens. March 10: Women and Tribal Women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Women and Tribal Women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs). March 13: Divyangjan (Persons with Disabilities).

Apart from tulips and different types of roses, this year visitors will be able to see Babbling Brook - a water stream with cascades and Banyan Garden with reflexology paths. On Sunday, February 1, President Droupadi Murmu attended the opening of the Amrit Udyan Winter Annuals Edition 2026. Apart from the Amrit Udyan, people can also visit Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum six days a week (from Tuesday to Sunday). They can also witness the Change-of-Guard Ceremony every Saturday at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

