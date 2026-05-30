Priya Jitendra Kamble Arrested: Police Arrests 19-Year-Old Instagram Influencer in Latur for Alleged Copper Wire Theft

A 19-year-old social media influencer was arrested in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a copper wire theft operation. The suspect, identified as Priya Jitendra Kamble, was apprehended by the Local Crime Branch following an investigation into industrial material thefts at local construction sites.

The operation, led by Police Inspector Sudhakar Bawkar, culminated in Kamble’s arrest near a school in the Prakash Nagar locality. During custodial interrogation, she reportedly confessed to infiltrating an under-construction project near Buddha Vihar to extract copper wiring, which she subsequently sold to regional scrap dealers. Priya Jitendra Kamble Arrested: Instagram Influencer With 32,000 Followers Held for Stealing Copper Wire in Latur.

Queen Reel Star Aka Priya Jitendra Kamble Arrested

Investigators discovered that Kamble maintained an active social media presence under the pseudonym "Queen Reel Star," where she had amassed nearly 32,000 followers on Instagram. Following her confession, law enforcement officers recovered INR 41,000 in cash from her possession, which officials believe represents the direct proceeds from the illegal sale of the stolen industrial material.

A formal criminal case regarding the copper wire theft had previously been registered at the MIDC police station. Following her initial detention by the Local Crime Branch, the suspect was transferred to the MIDC station for further questioning.

Regional authorities are currently conducting a broader probe to determine whether Kamble acted independently or as part of a larger, organised scrap distribution network. Police are examining potential links to other similar thefts reported in the Latur area over recent months to establish the full extent of the operation. Mumbai: Man Molests Instagram Influencer Near Radisson Hotel Bridge in Malad, Arrested.

The MIDC police department continues to process the evidence as part of the ongoing administrative and criminal investigation. Further updates are expected as authorities work to identify other individuals who may have been involved in the theft or the subsequent fencing of the stolen industrial components.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).