Today, the Mumbai police said that a 22-year-old Instagram influencer was allegedly molested in the city. The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 26, near the Radisson Hotel bridge in Malad West. Police officials said that the accused, Kuldeep Kanaujia (27) from Basti, Uttar Pradesh, had been arrested. Cops found that the accused worked at a nearby factory. According to Mumbai police, the incident came to light when the victim raised an alarm on social media after emergency helplines failed to respond. Acting on the victim's alarm, the police used CCTV footage and launched a coordinated night operation, which helped to track and apprehend the suspect. Mumbai Shocker: Byculla Police Register Case Against Delivery Boy for Sending Obscene Messages to Woman.

Man Arrested for Molesting Woman in Mumbai's Malad

#BREAKING A 22-year-old Instagram influencer was allegedly molested on 26 November near Radisson Hotel bridge, Malad West. The accused, 27-year-old Kuldeep Kanaujia from Basti, Uttar Pradesh, who worked at a nearby factory, has been arrested. The victim raised the alarm on social… pic.twitter.com/A73JeSqYdI — IANS (@ians_india) November 30, 2025

